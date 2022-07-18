Light to moderate rains recorded in many parts of Rajasthan, says IMD

-
Light to moderate rains occurred in many parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with Khajuwala in Bikaner recording the highest eight cm rainfall, the Met office said.
In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, Jaipur received five cm rainfall, while Rajsamand, Raipur in Bhilwara, Ghadsana and Anupgarh in Sri Ganganagar received four cm rainfall each, accotding to the Meteorological department.
The highest maximum temperature was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius in Dholpur.
The MeT predicted very heavy rains in Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
