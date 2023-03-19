Like Congress, BJP will lose for misusing central agencies: Akhilesh Yadav

-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that the BJP would be politically finished in the days to come, just like the Congress, for misusing central agencies against opposition parties.
Yadav also pressed for the caste census, which he said would be a major issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"Earlier, the Congress used to misuse the central agencies, and now BJP is doing the same. Congress is now finished. The BJP, too, will meet a similar fate, he told a press conference here.
He claimed that the Congress during the UPA-2 regime had promised to conduct a caste census, but later backtracked.
"We want the BJP-led central government to conduct the caste census. Several leaders have been demanding it. But like the Congress, the saffron party is also not keen on conducting it," Yadav said.
Asked what would be the formula of the proposed opposition front ahead of the general elections, Yadav said it won't be disclosed.
"We won't reveal the formula of the opposition front; the goal is to defeat the BJP," he said.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:55 IST
