Like Mumbai, Delhi govt to conduct Covid-19 test on mediapersons

-
ALSO READ
From Delhi schools to IPL: 10 key updates on Coronavirus you need to know
Coronavirus LIVE: India stays indoors for Janata Curfew on PM Modi's appeal
Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action for violators
FM Sitharman to announce economic package to deal with Covid-19 impact
Maharashtra coronavirus curfew starts midnight; 'won't tolerate crowds'
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai.
Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU