LIVE: As Omicron cases rise, Centre asks states to consider night curfew

Latest live news: Centre said there is a need to "activate" war rooms, take "pro-active" action and consider night curfews.

Coronavirus | Omicron

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Omicron, Covid-19, Coronavirus
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the Covid-19 disease, WHO warned.
Latest live news: Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha on Tuesday recorded their first cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the count of the new strain in 14 states and union territories crossed 200 even as the Centre said there is a need to "activate" war rooms, take "pro-active" action and consider night curfews. According to the latest data from the Centre and the states on Tuesday night, India recorded 220 cases of the Omicron variant, 19 days after the first two cases in the country were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the Covid-19 disease, the world health body warned on Monday.
 
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva, remarked, “An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled. It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later.” “There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing. 

