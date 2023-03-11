Refresh / Auto Refresh
LIVE: Goyal to chair 6th meeting of National Startup Advisory Council today
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Topics Piyush Goyal | mallikarjun kharge | Modi govtBS Web Team |
Piyush Goyal , Union minister for commerce and industry
Introduction
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) in New Delhi today.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) in New Delhi today.
READ LESS
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.
Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a resolution requesting the Centre to take strict action against the BBC for tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots.
READ LESS