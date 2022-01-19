- FM should take growth responsibility away from monetary policy: Pronab Sen
- Budget wishlist: Here are the key challenges in health care sector
- RBI seeks details of NBFCs' 'buy now, pay later' deals with e-tailers
- ITC asks Trai to reserve spectrum for enterprises at a 'nominal cost'
- POSCO makes a power move: Can steel major be fifth-time lucky in India?
- E-commerce policy likely to help small retailers in using technology
Live news: WHO speaks on end of Covid crisis, AAP to name Goa CM candidate
Live news updates: India will oppose international award granted to the Bengaluru-based Devas Multimedia Ltd, calling the deal with it a fraud.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Arvind Kejriwal
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Patients rest at a health centre set up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, to care for Covid-19 patients on January 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Live news updates: The worst of the coronavirus pandemic--deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns--could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.
Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.”
The Aam Aadmi Party is on Wednesday likely to name its chief ministerial candidate in the Goa elections. The chief ministerial candidate will be from the Bhandari community, which falls under the other backward classes (OBC) category, while its deputy chief minister will be Catholic, the party said last week. The two communities account for over 60% of Goa’s population.
India will oppose international award granted to the Bengaluru-based Devas Multimedia Ltd, after the country's Supreme Court upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order to wind up the company.
The government will oppose the international award to Devas after the Supreme Court decision, and the process of company liquidation would soon start, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More