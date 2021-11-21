Live news: Gehlot to rejig ministry, farmers to decide fate of protests
Latest Live news: As many as 25 people die in Andhra Pradesh in two days as heavy rains lash districts.
Topics
Today News | farm MSP | Ashok Gehlot
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, and his supporters celebrate at Ghazipur in Delhi on Saturday a day after the central government said it will withdraw three farm laws. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Latest live news: A collective of farmers unions will on Sunday decide its strategy three days after Prime Minister announced he is withdrawing three laws that aimed to bring private investments in India’s agriculture sector.
Protesters will stay put at Delhi’s borders Delhi until Parliament formally repeals the laws and they want minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce to be a statutory guarantee, leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Sunday swear in a new council of ministers in Jaipur, likely giving five slots to supporters of his party colleague Sachin Pilot. His cabinet has 21 ministers and there is room for another nine.
Andhra Pradesh said on Saturday 25 people died and 17 were missing after heavy rains in Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts for two days. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are battling landslides and flooding as well.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More