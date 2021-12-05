Live news: India's Omicron cases grow; FM warns against crypto speculation
Live news: India's eastern coast braces for a weakened cyclone Jawad; Nirmala Sitharaman says legislation will regulate crypto.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | cryptocurrencies
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A worker sanitises the premises of the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday on December 4, 2021, joining efforts by civic and govt agencies to step up safety measures for the Omicron variant. (PTI Photo)
Live news: India reported its fourth case of Omicron on Saturday when a 33-year-old man who had travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month tested positive for the coronavirus variant near Maharashtra’s capital.
Before that, a 72-yeard-old man who returned from Zimbabwe was found infected with Omicron in Gujarat's Jamnagar. India reported 8,603 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 34.62 million. Deaths rose by 415 to 470,530.
Speculation in cryptocurrencies is "not healthy at all," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she talked about a Bill the government will introduce before Parliament to regulate the digital assets.
The Bill prohibits all private cryptocurrencies in India, but allows exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
Odisha and West Bengal evacuated thousands of people living on the coast as they prepared for cyclonic storm Jawad that will hit the temple town of Puri Sunday afternoon after weakening over the sea.
A person died in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh after a tree fell on him in heavy rain caused in Jawad’s wake, PTI reported. Odisha, which tackled by cyclones 'Gulab' and 'Yaas' this year, took a sigh of relief as the weather office said Jawad is ebbing.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More