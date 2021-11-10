Live news updates: Farmers to mark protests anniversary; GE to split into 3
Live news updates: The world is on track for disastrous levels of global heating despite carbon-cutting pledges from governments at the UN COP26 summit, say analysts.
Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders for a year to protest three laws. (File photo)
Live news updates: Five-hundred farmers will drive to Parliament when it convenes later in November to mark one year of protests against three laws liberalising India’s agriculture markets, said a collective of unions on Tuesday.
Multinational conglomerate General Electric announced Tuesday it will split into three separate companies each listed on the stock exchange, specialising in aviation, healthcare and energy.
The latest national pledges submitted to the UN climate conference in Glasgow to tackle climate change this decade would lead to around 2.4 degrees Celsius of global warming this century, far above safe levels, analysts said on Tuesday.
The research coalition Climate Action Tracker (CAT) said the promises by countries attending the conference to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the United Nations target by 2100, Reuters reported.
