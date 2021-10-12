- Govt may consider higher GST, fewer rates to simplify structure: Report
- Gujarat, Maharashtra on the verge of energy crisis amid coal shortage
- After Air India buy, Tata Sons ask govt to ease regulatory process
- After Air India privatisation, aviation set to be 2nd most concentrated mkt
- RIL's giga-sized green game plan bets heavily on inorganic growth
Live news updates: Akasa allowed to fly; Amit Shah reviews coal crisis
Live news updates: Prime Minister Modi will attend a G20 meeting on Afghanistan; unions will honour the farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Topics
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | coal crisis | Air India
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: The board of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata group, will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans to raise debt for buying Air India from the government for Rs 18,000 crore. The company plans to house all its airline investments under a subsidiary called Talace Pvt Ltd.
A collective of some 40 unions will honour four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 during violent protests against three laws liberalising India’s agriculture markets. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for prayer meetings and candle light vigils in the country to mark 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend online the "G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan" after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. "The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights," said India’s external affairs ministry Monday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh