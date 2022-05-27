LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will today inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival -- 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' on Friday at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also interact with 'Kisan drone pilots', witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre. Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and May 28.

Fierce battles raged in eastern on Wednesday, with Russian troops on the verge of encircling a key industrial city, as President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a bitter rebuke of the West for not doing enough to help Kyiv win the war.

The leadership of Prime Minister and the contribution of armed forces have changed the perception of the world about India, Defence Minister said on Thursday. "The perception about India is changing in the world. Earlier India was not taken seriously at the international fora. Today the world listens to us. It's your contribution and the leadership of our Prime Minister which makes the world hear us," Singh said during his address to the Naval officers, personnel and their families at the Karwar Naval base.

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC on Thursday said it will invest Rs 31,000 crore over the next three years in exploring the Indian sedimentary basin for fuel reserves which could augment the nation's production in its attempt to be self-reliant in the energy sector.