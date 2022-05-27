LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' today

-
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival -- 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' on Friday at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also interact with 'Kisan drone pilots', witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre. Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and May 28.
