Live news updates: Quad leaders to discuss on developments in Indo-Pacific

Live news updates: The progress on initiatives aimed at fostering peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region will be discussed during the Leaders' Summit here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the US, Japan and Australia also exchanging views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest. The cooperation is anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

A district court here will decide Tuesday whether to hear first the Hindu petitioners' plea to invite objections to the Gyanvapi mosque survey report or the Muslim side's case that the writ is not maintainable.

The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh on Monday heard pleas of both sides after the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case was transferred to it by the Supreme Court, said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh. A fresh plea seeking permission to worship the "Shivling" claimed to have been found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises during a videography survey ordered by a lower court was also filed.