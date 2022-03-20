Live: Ukraine calls for talks with Russia; India and Japan urge peace
Live news updates: Chinese says NATO shouldn't expand east; India's forex reserves record biggest drop in 2 years.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Policemen stand guard at the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and also urged Switzerland to do more to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping wage war on his country with their money.'
British intelligence warned that Russia, frustrated by its failure to achieve its objectives since it launched the invasion on Feb. 24, was now pursuing a strategy of attrition that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported.
Japan aims to invest $42 billion over the next five years in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi on Saturday.
“The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law,” said Kishida about his meeting with Modi.
