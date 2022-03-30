- Navy gets second maritime air surveillance squadron
Live: Russia to cut military ops near Ukraine capital, help peace talks
Live news update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held discussions in Turkey on Tuesday aimed at de-escalating the war.
Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant “to increase trust” in talks aimed at ending fighting, as negotiators met face-to-face after several rounds of failed negotiations. Russia’s troops have been bogged down and struggling to make major advances recently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Wednesday a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.
Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
