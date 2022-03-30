JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Live: Russia to cut military ops near Ukraine capital, help peace talks

Live news update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | BIMSTEC summit

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held discussions in Turkey on Tuesday aimed at de-escalating the war.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant “to increase trust” in talks aimed at ending fighting, as negotiators met face-to-face after several rounds of failed negotiations. Russia’s troops have been bogged down and struggling to make major advances recently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Wednesday a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.

Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh