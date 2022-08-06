JUST IN

Live news updates: Vice presidential poll today; numbers favour Dhankhar
School drop-out rate decreasing across all levels: Govt informs Lok Sabha
LG Manoj Sinha flags off 'The Great India Run' from Srinagar's Lal Chowk
India to have 150,000 Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres by Dec
Monsoon session: Bill to strengthen antitrust watchdog tabled in Lok Sabha
US, Australia among six countries interested in Tejas, says govt
Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing
Yechury writes to EC flagging concerns over voter ID-Aadhaar linking
Delhi records 2,419 new Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 12.95%
Bajrang Punia defends men's 65kg gold, Anshu Malik bags silver on birthday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live news updates: Vice presidential poll today; numbers favour Dhankhar

Live news updates: The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha

Topics
Vice President election | Rajya Sabha | NDA

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Jagdeep Dhankhar
NDA’s vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: Members of Parliament will vote on Saturday to elect the next Vice President of India in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick Margaret Alva With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, Dhankhar, former governor of West Bengal, is set for an easy win. 

Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The July 22 deal marked a rare diplomatic breakthrough as war rages in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv trying to rebuild its shattered economy after more than five months of conflict.

Technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country. Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to administrative and logistical reasons.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Vice President election

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 07:22 IST