Live news updates: Vice presidential poll today; numbers favour Dhankhar

Live news updates: Members of Parliament will vote on Saturday to elect the next Vice President of India in an election where candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, Dhankhar, former governor of West Bengal, is set for an easy win.

Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The July 22 deal marked a rare diplomatic breakthrough as war rages in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv trying to rebuild its shattered economy after more than five months of conflict.

Technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country. Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to administrative and logistical reasons.