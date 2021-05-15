Localised containment strategies need of the hour: PM at Covid review meet

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold a meeting with ministers on Covid-19 situation today
At a high-level meeting, PM Modi takes stock of coronavirus situation
Modi to hold all-party meeting on Friday, discuss coronavirus situation
Covid surge: Centre rushes high-level teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh
PM Modi holds 'high-level meeting' as Covid-19 cases rise in India
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that localised containment strategies are the need of the hour specially for states where the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in districts is high.
At a high-level review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country, the Prime Minister on Saturday instructed that testing needs to be scaled up further, with use of both RT-PCR and Rapid tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates.
"PM was briefed that testing has gone up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now. They also informed the PM about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases which had gone over 4 lakh cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, state governments and central government," said PMO.
India witnessed a slight dip in the number of fresh infections with 326,098 infections in the last 24 hours. Deaths from the virus surged by 3,890 to hit 266,207 in total.
Discussed a number of issues during today’s review meeting on COVID-19, including scaling up testing in areas with high TPR, preparing localised containment strategies, augmenting health capacities in rural areas and ramping up the speed of vaccination. https://t.co/ysQmtDiZAQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021
Modi said states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts.
He asked for augmentation of healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance.
"The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Central Government should be carried out," said the Prime Minister's Office in an official statement.
The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary.
The Prime Minister directed that a distribution plan for ensuring oxygen supply in rural areas should be worked out, including through provision of Oxygen Concentrators. The Prime Minister added that necessary training should be provided to health workers in the operation of such equipment, and power supply should be ensured for smooth operation of such medical devices, said PMO.
PM said that India’s fight against Covid has been guided throughout by scientists and subject experts and will continue being guided by them.
Officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of population aged above 45. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU