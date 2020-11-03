Lockdown in Aizawl extended till Nov 9 to curb increasing Covid-19 cases

The lockdown in was



extended till November 9 on Monday to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting among health officials, the doctors' association, NGOs and churches, he said.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana chaired the meeting.

The lockdown is scheduled to be lifted at 4.30 am on November 9, the official said.

The lockdown was imposed in municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)