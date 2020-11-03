JUST IN
Lockdown in Aizawl extended till Nov 9 to curb increasing Covid-19 cases

The lockdown in Aizawl was extended till November 9 to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The lockdown in Aizawl was

extended till November 9 on Monday to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting among health officials, the doctors' association, NGOs and churches, he said.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana chaired the meeting.

The lockdown is scheduled to be lifted at 4.30 am on November 9, the official said.

The lockdown was imposed in Aizawl municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission.

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 06:31 IST

