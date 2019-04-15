Lodhi Art Festival 2019 in pictures: 30 global artists showcase their work

The Colony area of was transformed into India's very first open public art district as part of the St+art Festival in 2015

1 / 15

A colourful representation of daily life in the streets of India

2 / 15

Bright and beautiful, inspired by the visual hues of vintage Indian matchboxes

3 / 15

The St+art Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is back with the 15th edition of St+art festival (the 4th in Delhi)

4 / 15

The trees become a part of the alternative canvas

5 / 15

Would you take a meta photograph of this one?

6 / 15

The foundation aims to make our streets more interactive through urban art festivals across India

7 / 15

An artwork that makes the wall a reflection on the idea of freedom and interconnectivity

8 / 15

Vibrant colours and a calligraphic representation

9 / 15

Over 30 artists across the globe painted walls of Colony making it India's first Open-air art district

10 / 15

A wall painted with the involvement of the residents of Lodhi Colony

11 / 15

The art gallery is located between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market in Lodhi Colony

12 / 15

Artwork projecting environmental concerns

13 / 15

Murals portraying Indian culture at district

14 / 15

St+art has so far partnered with over 250 artists and 275 walls across the country