Lodhi Art Festival 2019 in pictures: 30 global artists showcase their work

The Lodhi Colony area of Delhi was transformed into India's very first open public art district as part of the St+art Festival in 2015
A colourful representation of daily life in the streets of India
Bright and beautiful, inspired by the visual hues of vintage Indian matchboxes
The St+art India Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is back with the 15th edition of St+art festival (the 4th in Delhi)
The Lodhi trees become a part of the alternative canvas
Would you take a meta photograph of this one?
The foundation aims to make our streets more interactive through urban art festivals across India
An artwork that makes the wall a reflection on the idea of freedom and interconnectivity
Vibrant colours and a calligraphic representation
Over 30 artists across the globe painted walls of Lodhi Colony making it India's first Open-air art district
A wall painted with the involvement of the residents of Lodhi Colony
The art gallery is located between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market in Lodhi Colony
Artwork projecting environmental concerns
Murals portraying Indian culture at Lodhi art district
St+art India has so far partnered with over 250 artists and 275 walls across the country
