Lok Sabha adjourned for a day due to Opposition's protest over Adani issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in company stocks.

Soon after the House met for the day, Opposition members were on their feet shouting slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop their protests and participate in the discussions.

However, an unrelenting Opposition continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing the speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

After the House met for the second time in the day, opposition members continued with their demand.

Amid sloganeering, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers in the House.

Agarwal also appealed to Opposition members to go back to their seats and allow discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

As protest continued, he adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

