JUST IN
SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi
Assam Police arrests 1,800 people in a crackdown against child marriage
India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data
Planting trees could cut deaths from higher temperatures by third: Study
Singapore CJ Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC
CBI to find reasons behind teacher recruitment outsourcing: Cal HC
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Rajya Sabha till 2:30 pm over Adani issue
16 Oppn parties meet in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout
Budget session: Oppn gives Suspension of Business Notice for both Houses
Land scam: Lokayukta complaint lodged against Siddaramaiah, Vadra in K'taka
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Five names recommended by Collegium for SC to be cleared soon: Centre
icon-arrow-left
Delhi L-G approves Sisodia's visit to attend TESOL event in Portland
Business Standard

Govt doesn't want discussion on issues it feels would embarrass it: Tharoor

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said Parliament is a place to discuss issues facing the nation so that people can see "the concerns of the MPs and what the MPs are focussing on"

Topics
Sashi Tharoor | Modi govt | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Tharoor
Photo: ANI Twitter

The Narendra Modi dispensation has been "stalling" the Opposition's demand for discussions on every issue which it feels would embarrass it, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged Friday, slamming the government for "not allowing" discussion in Parliament on Adani Group stock rout.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday due to protests by opposition members demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group company stocks.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said Parliament is a place to discuss issues facing the nation so that people can see "the concerns of the MPs and what the MPs are focussing on".

"Sadly, however, our government doesn't see the merit of it. So they are stalling (discussions). As a result, now we have lost two days," he charged.

"All the opposition parties unitedly want to discuss this (Adani Group issue) extremely important issue as it affects the citizens of this country. They believe that this is a matter of sufficient importance that the government should permit," Tharoor told PTI in the Parliament House complex.

But the government doesn't want to discuss any issue that it thinks would embarrass it, he alleged.

"The government didn't want China (border situation) to be discussed in the last session. It also didn't want unemployment and price rise to be discussed," Tharoor claimed.

"I just hope there are some points they will see the merit in coming to an accommodation with the opposition and in working out an arrangement whereby every issue that matters to our public can be discussed," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sashi Tharoor

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU