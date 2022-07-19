RS proceedings adjourned for the day amidst opposition uproar over Agnipath

members in the protest over fuel price rise, on Tuesday. Photo: SANSAD TV/PTI

proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as the continued to create uproar over various issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

In the morning session too, parties had created disruptions leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

When the House reassembled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to move The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

In the meanwhile, opposition parties started raising slogans. The minister introduced the bill amid the uproar.

Harivansh made efforts to bring order in the House, but the opposition did not yield.

He then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday morning.

The House had witnessed similar disruptions on Monday, which was the day one of the Monsoon Session.

