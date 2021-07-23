Lok Sabha: Congress MP moves Adjournment motion on Pegasus issue

-
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business in Lok Sabha to discuss over 'Pegasus Project' media report.
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely:- that the house do discuss the recent allegations in the media of the government carrying out spying and online surveillance of several senior Opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, reporters and activists using the Israeli software Pegasus and which could have grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution," wrote the Congress MP to Lok Sabha Secretary-General.
On Thursday, Congress held protest marches in different states seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.
The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.
