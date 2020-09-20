Lok Sabha passes Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill to help MSMEs

-
ALSO READ
DMK, Congress oppose Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
LS passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, more powers to RBI over UCBs
LS passes legislation to bring cooperative banks under RBI's supervision
Taxpayers' Charter sends right message to investors on regulation: Experts
Rs 3 trn to act as booster, to help 450,000 MSMEs, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Lok Sabha on Sunday passed a bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises by providing additional avenues for getting credit facility.
The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced on September 14, was passed by voice vote after a brief discussion.
The Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 was enacted to provide for regulating the assignment of receivables to factors, registration of factors carrying on factoring business and the rights and obligations of parties to the contract for assignment of receivables.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said it would greatly help the financial system.
"The amendments are expected to help micro, small and medium enterprises significantly by providing added avenues for getting credit facility, especially through Trade Receivables Discounting System.
"Increase in the availability of working capital may lead to growth in the business of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector and also boost employment in the country," according to Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU