Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill by voice vote without discussion

The Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, on Monday passed the Finance Bill by voice vote without any discussion.
Many political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states, a Press Trust of India report said, quoting sources.
The Lok Sabha also adjourned sine die on Monday, earlier than scheduled in view of the coronavirus scare. Originally, it supposed to have been in session until 3 April.
