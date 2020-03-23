JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

Delhi Lockdown: Things you need to know before stepping out from home
Business Standard

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill by voice vote without discussion

Many political parties, including the TMC, decided not to attend the session on Monday amid the coronavirus scare

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

parliament
File photo of the Parliament of India

The Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, on Monday passed the Finance Bill by voice vote without any discussion.

Many political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states, a Press Trust of India report said, quoting sources.

The Lok Sabha also adjourned sine die on Monday, earlier than scheduled in view of the coronavirus scare. Originally, it supposed to have been in session until 3 April.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU