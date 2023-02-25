JUST IN
LIVE: Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi declares new date for election after ruckus
Looking forward to continue to foster ties with Indian military: Pentagon
Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit
India not to cut Russia ties, hope it can use influence to stop war: US
Blinken in Delhi to attend G20 foreign ministers, Quad meetings: Officials
Atleast 8 dead, 50 injured in bus accident in MP's Sidhi district
Kharge favours caste census; Committee asks him to nominate members to CWC
Bengal govt issues notification announcing 6% DA to employees from March 1
BJP councillors inflicted life-threatening attack on me: Shelly Oberoi
Mamata likely to chair meeting for speedy disposal of public grievances
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Looking forward to continue to foster ties with Indian military: Pentagon

The United States is looking forward to continue to develop and foster its relationship with the Indian military, the Pentagon has said

Topics
Indian Army | Indian military | Pentagon

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Pentagon

The United States is looking forward to continue to develop and foster its relationship with the Indian military, the Pentagon has said.

The US and India enjoy a good partnership. We look forward to continuing to develop and foster our relationship with the Indian military, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

Last month during a press conference, Ryder said that India is a "great example" of countries who are choosing security assistance from the US, underlining that it was ready for any response to wean them away from Russia.

India has faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, for choosing to abstain from a UN vote to rebuke Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US officials have expressed concern over India's purchase of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to ramp up its air defence, despite a warning from the then-Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 07:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU