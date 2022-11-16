JUST IN
Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, rains to resume in Tamil Nadu
New set of proposals on media ownership in the works, says TRAI chief
Centre extends tenure of DCGI Dr V G Somani by another three months
PFRDA appoints Suraj Bhan as chairman of NPS Trust with effect from Nov 12
Cattle run over cases: Railways to build walls in worst-affected sections
First international cruise ship of current tourist season arrives in Goa
Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes, says study
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia
Over 2.1 mn central govt pensioners used digital life certificates: Centre
Income Tax dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
New set of proposals on media ownership in the works, says TRAI chief
Business Standard

Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, rains to resume in Tamil Nadu

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin

Topics
rains | Bay of Bengal | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Bay of Bengal, Marina beach, Cyclone Vardah, Chennai, strong waves
FILE IMAGE

A low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal soon and rainfall is expected to resume in Tamil Nadu from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin.

"Under its influence, a Low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours." Hence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 20.

Rajapalayam (12 CM) in Virudhunagar district and Ayakudi and Sivagiri (9 and 7 CM respetively) in Tenkasi district received heavy rainfall, during the 24-hour period that ended on November 16 morning.

The northeast monsoon (October-December) has been active in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, with both the regions witnessing widespread rainfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rains

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 20:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU