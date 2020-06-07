Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to cause heavy rains in Odisha, AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over East-Central in the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 9 to 11 owing to the low-pressure. The added that the low-pressure area will become more marked in the next 24 hours and will move west-northwestwards.

Rainfall activity in central and south India is likely to gather pace from the next week due to the low pressure.

Meanwhile, the has also predicted heavy rainfall in the Vidarbha region, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, and South Madhya Pradesh on June 10 and 11.

The added that north India is not likely to witness a heatwave till June 15. Cloudy weather and light rain is expected on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark till June 10, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of IMD said. He added that due to a probable low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, moisture-laden easterly winds, would bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13.

The MeT department said the minimum and maximum temperatures would hover around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, very light to light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday. According to the MeT department, the weather is most likely to remain dry in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

The weatherman also predicted rain, thundershowers at isolated places in the state for June 10.