Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in Odisha: IMD

With the fresh low pressure



area over further intensifying on Saturday, many parts of are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall over the next four days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

This is the ninth instance of a low pressure system over since the beginning of August and another is likely to take shape around October 14, the weatherman said.

The present low-pressure area, which was formed on Friday intensified further and became well marked on Saturday over east-central and adjoining south-east with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid- tropospheric levels.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by Sunday, the met office said.

There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, it said.

It is very likely to move west-northwest ward and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning.

Under its influence, rainfall of varying intensity will lash many parts of over the next few days, while heavy to very heavy downpour may take place in several areas for around four days from Sunday, it said.

Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena has asked the district officials to be in a state of readiness.

As sea conditions are likely to be rough, the advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said.

The met department has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts till Sunday and heavy rainfall in some areas of Ganjam and Puri during the period.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)