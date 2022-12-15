LS passes bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities

on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in .

Piloting the Bill, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the proposed legislation seeks to provide justice to tribal communities of .

"There is no politics involved" in the move, which is aimed at improving the lives of the members of the tribal communities of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Bill follows the suggestion of the government that Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities be included in the list of (ST) in the state.

"On the basis of the recommendation of the State of Tamil Nadu and after consultation with the Registrar General of India and the Commission for Scheduled Tribes, it is proposed to amend Part XIV of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950," said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

Munda said the decision to include the two communities in the ST list will benefit about 27,000 people.

Once the Bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to those belonging to the ST category, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)