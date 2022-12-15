JUST IN
Simultaneous elections can save exchequer's money, says Kiren Rijiju
Home prices set for steep 6-10% jump this fiscal, 3-5% next: Report
Shraddha case: Delhi LG okays proposal to appoint 2 special prosecutors
IAF carries out air exercise in Northeast; gets last of 36 Rafale jets
No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre
Nirav Modi loses bid to go to UK Supreme Court against extradition to India
What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China issue, asks Congress
Nitish should resign if his govt fails to implement policies: Giriraj
'Those who drink liquor, will die', says Bihar CM on hooch tragedy
Six non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Simultaneous elections can save exchequer's money, says Kiren Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
Delhi Excise policy: Court takes notice of CBI chargesheet, summons accused
Business Standard

LS passes bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities

Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu

Topics
Scheduled Tribes | Lok Sabha | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu.

Piloting the Bill, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the proposed legislation seeks to provide justice to tribal communities of Tamil Nadu.

"There is no politics involved" in the move, which is aimed at improving the lives of the members of the tribal communities of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Bill follows the suggestion of the Tamil Nadu government that Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state.

"On the basis of the recommendation of the State of Tamil Nadu and after consultation with the Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, it is proposed to amend Part XIV of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950," said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

Munda said the decision to include the two communities in the ST list will benefit about 27,000 people.

Once the Bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to those belonging to the ST category, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scheduled Tribes

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.