Lucknow splurges on Dhanteras, puts Covid gloom behind, spends Rs 2,900cr

Wiping out the pandemic blues, Lucknow, on Dhanteras, splurged like never before.

The state capital spent around Rs 2,900 crore in a single day on Tuesday.

According to jewellers association, more than 500 kilograms of gold and 10 quintals silver was sold

on Dhanteras.

The maximum sale was of jewellery and gold coins. A diamond set worth Rs 30 lakhs was also bought by a businessman's family.

Jewellers said that the majority of the people took home minimalistic jewellery like gold studs, slim chains with a pendant, diamond bracelets, solitaire rings, silver trinkets like anklets and trendy light weight jewellery.

However, those purchasing jewellery for weddings went for intricately crafted gold and Meenakari pieces.

The automobile sector recorded sales worth Rs 700 crore in a single day which is a record of sorts.

Electrical goods, particularly geysers, also recorded sales worth 400 crore while utensils that are usually on the middle-class bucket list, sold worth Rs 300 crore.

Mobile sales went up to Rs 30 crore and despite the ban, crackers' sale was pegged at Rs 50 crore.

Ashutosh Sharma, a young executive, said he had purchased crackers worth Rs 20,000 this year.

"We are celebrating the festival in a big way after almost two years and the occasion demands that we should splurge. My extended families will also be joining in and hence I have bought crackers in large quantities," he said.

While dry fruit sales crossed the Rs 20 crore mark, sweets continued to be the all-time favourite and recorded sales worth Rs 50 crore.

Readymade garments sold for over Rs 50 crore while decorative items recorded sale around Rs 20 crore.

Apart from this, the real estate business also recorded a boom and properties worth Rs 850 crore were registered /booked on Tuesday.

--IANS

amita/shb

