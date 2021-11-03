JUST IN
Spark missing from Delhi's fireworks hub, but Diwali may not be green
Business Standard

Top headlines: India Inc aims net zero by 2070; RBI sets new terms

At least 11,716 Indian businesspeople died by suicide in 2020. More on that story in our morning headlines.

BS Web team 

Sell bad debts early: RBI committee

More business persons die by suicide than farmers

A small-business owner* struggled with falling sales after the Covid-19 pandemic. Then he contracted the disease and was largely confined to his bed for months. Read more.

How India Inc plans to meet net zero targets by 2070

India Inc on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge that the country will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, terming it a “practical long-term target” and said the country is well on track to achieve the aspirational targets. Read more.

Dhanteras glitter dims for consumer appliances firms, automakers

6 brownfield Adani airports spell money for AAI

The Airports Authority of In­dia (AAI) can make over Rs 650 crore annually as concession fee from the six brownfield airports that have been won by the Adanis, say analysts. This is more than four tim­es the income that AAI made in 2019-20 from the same airports, at Rs 142.72 crore, by running them on their own. Read more.

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 06:59 IST

