Ludhiana court bomb blast:Additional forces called in for better policing

In the wake of the Ludhiana District court complex explosion, Additional forces have been called in for better policing, said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

"I want to assure Ludhiana residents that the police force and all government officers are committed to their safety and security. There is no need to panic. Additional forces have been called in for better policing," said Bhullar

Meanwhile, Security tightened outside the Ludhiana court complex in after the blast on December 23 that killed one and injured six others.

Speaking to ANI, BS Randhawa, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "Security has been tightened outside the court complex. The court is running as per the routine but the security is strengthened. Various teams have arrived for the investigation."

Earlier today, police informed that the person who died in the Ludhiana court blast is believed to have had brought explosives to the District Court Complex.

"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm on December 23... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Bhullar told ANI.

The blast in the court left six others injured, the state government said.

An FIR was registered on Thursday in the case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

