MSRTC strike: Demand for merger with state govt not acceptable, says Dy CM

The demand by striking MSRTC staffers for merger of the undertaking with the state government was not acceptable, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Assembly on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks to the media as he visits Serum Institute of India where the fire broke out, in Pune
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

A dominant section of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees have been on strike since October 28 demanding that the undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

"No matter who is in power, this demand is not acceptable. The state government has already increased the basic pay of the employees by Rs 5,000. The MSRTC employees shouldn't take any extreme step like the mill workers strike which destroyed textile mills in Mumbai," he said in the House.

Pawar, however, added that the MVA government will not let the situation come to that stage.

The deputy CM also said the demand for decrease in VAT on petrol and diesel cannot be accepted because of revenue loss.

Pawar added a resolution will be tabled in the Assembly on Monday about not holding panchayat samiti elections till the OBC quota is restored.

Giving an update on the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, Pawar said eight people have been arrested by Pune police so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 25 2021. 02:51 IST

