MSRTC strike: Demand for merger with state govt not acceptable, says Dy CM

-
ALSO READ
Strike continues but MSRTC says more than half depots are functional
MSRTC suspends 150 more employees, sacks 2 as strike enters 43rd day
MSRTC issues notices to 2,296 daily wage workers as strike continues
MSRTC stir enters 27th day: Govt offers interim salary hike
MSRTC stir: 22 staffers dismissed, 63 issued show cause notices on Friday
-
The demand by striking MSRTC staffers for merger of the undertaking with the state government was not acceptable, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Assembly on Friday.
A dominant section of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees have been on strike since October 28 demanding that the undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.
"No matter who is in power, this demand is not acceptable. The state government has already increased the basic pay of the employees by Rs 5,000. The MSRTC employees shouldn't take any extreme step like the mill workers strike which destroyed textile mills in Mumbai," he said in the House.
Pawar, however, added that the MVA government will not let the situation come to that stage.
The deputy CM also said the demand for decrease in VAT on petrol and diesel cannot be accepted because of revenue loss.
Pawar added a resolution will be tabled in the Assembly on Monday about not holding panchayat samiti elections till the OBC quota is restored.
Giving an update on the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, Pawar said eight people have been arrested by Pune police so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU