Ludhiana court: Security tightens outside court complex after blast

-
ALSO READ
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
Amit Shah briefed on Ludhiana blast that killed 1; MHA seeks report
One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab
7 dead, 23 injured in a chemical factory blast in Gujarat's Panchmahal
Man believed to be carrying explosives killed in Ludhiana blast: Punjab CM
-
Security tightened outside the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab after the blast on December 23 that killed one and injured six others.
Speaking to ANI, BS Randhawa, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "Security has been tightened outside the court complex. The court is running as per the routine but the security is strengthened. Various teams have arrived for the investigation."
Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash, and others reached District Courts Complex on Friday to take stock of the situation after the blast.
They also met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and other senior police officials.
Earlier today, police informed that the person who died in the Ludhiana court blast is believed to have had brought explosives to the District Court Complex.
"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm on December 23... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, told ANI.
The blast in the court left six others injured, the state government said.
An FIR was registered on Thursday in the case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU