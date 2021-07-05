Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport terminal, area evacuated

-
A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand's capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.
The fire broke out early in the morning at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets.
Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze hours later, and authorities ordered an evacuation of the area amid fears that thousands of liters (gallons) of leaking chemicals may cause more explosions.
There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in the Bang Phli area nor on whether anyone was injured or killed.
Local media reported that the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok's main international airport.
Airport officials said no flights had been cancelled but offered no other immediate details.
