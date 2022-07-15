Made in India surgical robotic system installed at Rajiv Gandhi Institute

-
ALSO READ
Robotic surgeries pick up pace in India after Covid-19 pandemic lull
Indian origin patient among those healed completely of cancer in drug trial
Glenmark to conduct clinical trials of its molecule on cancer patients
A new study finds importance of malaria drug in treating neck cancers
Breakthrough Covid infection more likely in cancer, Alzheimer's patients
-
A leading cancer hospital in Delhi has installed a "made in India surgical robotic system" devised by a new-age medical technology start-up that will make robotic surgery more accessible to patients, according to a statement issued by the company.
The system has been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCI), a visionary project of the Indraprastha Cancer Society and Research Centre aimed at providing the best of oncological care to those who need it.
The RGCI has installed the "first-ever made in India surgical robotic system, SSI-Mantra, devised by new-age Indian med-tech start-up SS Innovations," the statement said.
The ingenious SSI Mantra, "a brainchild of robotic cardiac surgeon Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, will be signifying the beginning of a new era of surgical procedures in India, making robotic surgery accessible and affordable for the people of our country," it said.
"After two pilot projects where Dr Sudhir Rawal and his team from RGCI successfully performed a total of 26 surgeries with SSI Mantra, thereby validating safety, feasibility and effectiveness, the robot is now ready to provide an advanced method of surgery, which will be accessible to the general public at a much lower cost," the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU