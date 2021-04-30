Madhya Pradesh govt mulls sealing inter-state borders to curb Covid surge

-
The Madhya Pradesh government is considering sealing the inter-state borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra said during a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that in accordance with efforts being made to control the infection across 16 districts in the state, the emphasis was being laid on breaking the Covid chain.
He said with the stoppage of bus services along the borders of Uttar Pradesh, measures are being taken to prevent the infection spreading from people travelling along the borders of other states. The process of breaking the chain of infection due to traffic on the borders is paying dividends, hence the plan to seal the inter-state borders.
Mishra said the Chief Minister has assured that the general public will not be inconvenienced.
--IANS
