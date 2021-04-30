Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

-
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.
"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who werein contact with me have been tested.Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.
The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccineat the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
