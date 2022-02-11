Madhya Pradesh records 2,612 Covid-19 cases; three more fatalities

-
As many as 2,612 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three died of the infection in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 10,21,361 and toll to 10,682, an official from the state health department said on Friday.
The positivity rate in the state has dropped to 3.4 per cent from 3.67 per cent recorded on Thursday, he said.
At least 5,995 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 9,84,500, leaving the central state with 26,179 active cases, the official said.
Bhopal and Indore, the worst-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 549 and 228 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.
With 74,848 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has reached 2,67,50,556, the official said.
As per a government release, 11,19,77,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,08,734 on Friday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,21,361, new cases 2,612, death toll 10,682, recoveries 9,84,500, active cases 26,179, number of tests so far 2,67,50,556.
