Madhya Pradesh reports 9,966 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,24,161 on Wednesday after detection of 9,966 new cases, while death toll increased to 10,591 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.
The positivity rate reduced to 12.3 per cent from 13 per cent on Tuesday, when the state had registered 9,451 cases, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The recovery count stood at 8,41,346 after 8,604 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. The state is now left with an active tally of 72,224, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,095 and 1,992 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 81,016 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,55,48,370, the official added. A government release said 10,89,18,064 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 12,512 on Wednesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,24,161, new cases 9,966, death toll 10,591, recoveries 8,41,346, active cases 72,224, number of tests so far 2,55,48,370.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
