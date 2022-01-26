Maharashtra records 35,756 new Covid cases; deaths remain high at 79

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Puducherry Covid update: Adds 79 new cases, overall tally rises to 1,21,602
Maharashtra sees 6,005 new Covid-19 cases, 177 deaths, 6,799 recoveries
Amid Covid-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas
UK marks Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine's one-year anniversary
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 35,756 new coronavirus cases, up from 33,914 logged a day ago, while deaths linked to the infection remained high at 79, the state health department said.
No new case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state, the department said in a bulletin. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 76,05,181, while the death toll reached 1,42,316, it said. On Tuesday, the state had reported 86 deaths linked to the infection. Till date, a total of 2,858 patients have been found infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant in the state of which 1,534 have already recovered. The health department had sent 6,328 swab samples for genome sequencing of which results of only 92 are awaited, the bulletin said. As many as 39,857 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 71,60,293, the department said. The state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 94.15 per cent, now has 2,98,733 active cases, it said. Mumbai city reported 1,858 cases and 13 deaths. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts) in the state, the Pune circle reported 12,986 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nagpur (6,415), Mumbai (4,830), Nashik (4,572), Aurangabad (1,801), Latur (1,793), Kolhapur (1,676) and the Akola circle (1,683), the department said. The Mumbai circle recorded 29 deaths during the day, followed by Pune 17, Nashik 13, Kolhapur 13, Nagpur three, Latur and Akola (two each). No death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Aurangabad circle in the past 24 hours, the health department said. Currently, 15,47,643 people are in home quarantine and another 3,298 in institutional quarantine. With 1,83,026 new coronavirus tests, the tally of swab samples examined so far in the state rose to 7,38,67,385, it added. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases: 35,756, total cases: 76,05,181, total deaths: 1,42,316; recoveries: 71,60,293, active cases 2,98,733, total tests: 7,38,67,385.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU