Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of govt employees who died of Covid-19

The Madhya Pradesh government has
launched a scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of its employees who died of COVID-19, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.
Besides, the government has also started another scheme as part of which one dependent each of such victims will be employed on the same post as held by the deceased, Mishra told reporters here.
These reliefs would be provided under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana (for financial assistance to families of deceased employees) and the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Anukampa Niyukti (to employ dependents of deceased on compassionate grounds).
Mishra said the schemes will be meant for all regular, daily wagers, contractual and outsourced employees who died due to the coronavirus infection.
"An immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of such employees," the minister said, adding that this scheme is applicable from March 30, 2021 to July 31, 2021.
The other scheme to employ dependents of such victims is applicable from March 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, he added.
