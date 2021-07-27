Madhya Pradesh sees 11 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 791,767

on Tuesday reported 11 fresh positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,767, while no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 10,512, he said.

The overall recovery count in MP stands at 7,81,117, leaving the state with 138 active cases, he said.

With 69,308 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in went up to 1,41,36,097, the official added.

A total of 2,90,70,647 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 22,142 on Tuesday, as per an official release.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,767, new cases 11, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,117, active cases 138, number of tests so far 1,41,36,097.

