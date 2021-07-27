1,501 fresh coronavirus infections, 32 deaths reported in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,501 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,97,664 and the toll to 36,437.
The day also saw 2,039 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,38,717.
Out of 1,501 new cases reported on Tuesday, 354 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 484 discharges and only five deaths, a health department bulletin said.
The total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,487.
Out of 32 deaths reported on Tuesday, five were from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan (4), Belagavi and Kolara (3), Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2 each), followed by others.
Among the districts were new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 534, Dakshina Kannada 247, Mysuru 108, Hassan and Udupi 98, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,25,581, followed by Mysuru 1,72,387 and Tumakuru 1,17,572.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,01,693, followed by Mysuru 1,68,626 and Tumakuru 1,15,242.
Cumulatively a total of 3,80,68,589 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,02,494 were done on Tuesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU