Madhya Pradesh sees 2,777 Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths, 1,482 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh sees 2,323 new coronavirus cases, reports 9 deaths
Madhya Pradesh sees 2,276 coronavirus-19 cases, 11 deaths, 1,075 recoveries
Madhya Pradesh reports 870 fresh Covid-19 cases, seven additional deaths
Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection
35 states/UTs conducting over 140 Covid tests a day per mn population: Govt
-
Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported
2,777 COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,00,834, while the day also saw 16 deaths and 1,482 people getting discharged, an official said.
The toll in the state is 4,014 and the recovery count is 2,77,484, he added.
"With 682 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 70,991, while that of Bhopal rose to 52,478 with the addition of 528 cases. Indore's death toll increased by three to touch 965 and Bhopal's by one to reach 634. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 4,576 and 4,548 respectively," the official said.
With 26,514 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in MP crossed 64.41 lakh, he added.
Coronavirus figures in MP are: Total cases 3,00,834, new cases 2,777, death toll 4,014, recoveries 2,77,484, active cases 19,336, number of tests so far 64,41,234.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU