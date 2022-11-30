JUST IN
Fraudsters using villagers' data to open accounts for cyber crimes
Make women capable of taking care of themselves: Kerala HC to authorities
BSF camel contingent for next Republic Day parade will include women
Nadav Lapid: Israel's 'philosophical' filmmaker who has stirred up a storm
Uttarakhand HC seeks reply from govt on alleged illegal appointments
Chinese intrusions into Indian Ocean not uncommon, says Indian Navy
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 323
Boost for Navi Mumbai metro project with financial closure for line 1
State govts on overdrive to vaccinate as measles outbreaks spread
Himachal CM holds roadshow in support of BJP candidates in MCD polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
First-ever Tribal Winter Festival held in Jammu-Kashmir's Bandipora
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh sees two new Coronavirus cases, zero deaths reported

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported two coronavirus positive cases, but no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported two coronavirus positive cases, but no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

With this, its tally rose to 10,54,901, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,776, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,113, leaving the state with 12 active cases.

With 2,563 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 3,02,25,332, he added.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,54,901, new cases: two, death toll: 10,776, recoveries: 10,44,113, active cases: 12, number of tests so far: 3,02,25,332.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU