Maha among three states with highest deaths in road accidents: State govt

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt can't be intimidated by ED, CBI probes: Uddhav Thackeray
Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers to associate with BJP-RSS now
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Thackeray government's autocratic behaviour defeated, says Arnab Goswami
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
-
With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.
Expressing concern, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said these figures are serious, as he launched the 32nd Road Safety Week 2021.
"In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed 25,456 road accidents and 11,452 road fatalities. Maharashtra is one of the three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents," Parab said at the function.
Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents.
"These figures are serious. Rather than being in top ranks, Maharashtra should not ideally figure in the list of states with road accident fatalities," he said.
The chief minister said a road safety drive should not be limited to a period of a week, fortnight, month or a year, but it should be conducted on a regular basis.
"Booster doses of road safety rules should be given at regular intervals," he said.
Thackeray further appealed to motorists to follow the "Niyam" (rules) and maintain "Sanyam" (restraint) to keep "Yam" (God of death) away.
"I have heard about a new technology which alerts drivers if they fall asleep while driving due to fatigue. I would like to examine such vehicle, if available," the chief miknister said.
Thackeray said it was important to provide facilities to the public instead of only creating awareness.
Mumbai city's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and senior officials attended the function.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU