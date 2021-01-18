Vice Prez suggests corporates to encourage whistle-blowing mechanism

-
ALSO READ
Determined efforts needed to bring economy back on track: VP Naidu
Physical fitness, desi food helped me beat Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu
Don't lower guard in fight against Covid-19: VP Naidu urges people
Terror outfits want to force humanity into a dark era, says Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested all corporates to encourage whistle-blowing mechanism and provide adequate safeguards for the protection of whistle-blowers.
"I would like to suggest all corporates to consciously encourage whistle-blowing mechanism and provide adequate safeguards for the protection of the whistle- blowers," he said.
Naidu, who was delivering the Convocation address at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), stressed on upholding the principles of transparency, integrity and honesty at all times and reflecting them in every business activity.
The modern day company secretary is a true guide of the corporates, protecting the interests of all stakeholders, and more importantly, ensuring adherence to the laws of the land in letter and spirit, he said.
"This profession should be taken as a mission," he said.
Public money, the money the company takes from the bank and the shareholders or even the partners should be protected and their interests need to be served, he said.
"Because of the actions of a few blacksheep, business got bad name.Some people try to cheat the banks, cheat the system and then they run away from the country."
Why such situation has come? Why it was allowed to come to such a stage...I am not talking politics, this government, that government.System was there.So, we must have foolproof system. We must have accountability," he said.
India has fared reasonably better than many other nations, including the developed countries, in the fight against COVID-19 and taking steps to revive its economy, he said.
After gradually relaxing the lockdown, the focus must now be on reviving the livelihood of the people, Naidu said.
Pointing out that the IMF has recently appreciated the country's efforts, the vice president said IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva stated India took decisive steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.
While the economy is expected to rebound in the coming months, it is important to sustain the momentum, he said.
"Hence, there has to be a concerted effort by all the stakeholders in making the economy robust again and I urge India inc.to take the lead in this regard," he said.
Institutions like the ICSI would be playing a key role in putting the economy back on the rails with a focus on good corporate governance, the vice president added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU