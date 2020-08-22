Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM

Chief Minister Uddhav



Thackeray on Saturday said people should not forget their social responsibility of wearing masks and avoiding crowding while welcoming Lord Ganesh.

Thackeray also said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic on the first day of the 10-day festival.

Speaking after performing Ganesh puja at his official residence 'Varsha' here, the chief minister said Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles and bestower of happiness, was watching how his devotees were welcoming him by keeping in mind their social responsibility during the pandemic.

"Usually, the festival is organised with pomp and gaiety, which is lacking this time due to the prevailing situation. This is a test for us. I urge you not to forget your social responsibility of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowding. People should keep washing their hands frequently," he said.

Ganesh festival is the biggest festival in wherein idols are consecrated in public places and at houses.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said he prayed to Lord Ganesh for good health and well being of everybody and for a "miracle" to rid the world of the virus.

