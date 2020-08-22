JUST IN
Indian Air Force officer commits suicide in Jammu with service pistol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said people should not forget their social responsibility of wearing masks and avoiding crowding while welcoming Lord Ganesh

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses on coronavirus crisis, in Mumbai on Sunday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav

Thackeray on Saturday said people should not forget their social responsibility of wearing masks and avoiding crowding while welcoming Lord Ganesh.

Thackeray also said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic on the first day of the 10-day festival.

Speaking after performing Ganesh puja at his official residence 'Varsha' here, the chief minister said Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles and bestower of happiness, was watching how his devotees were welcoming him by keeping in mind their social responsibility during the pandemic.

"Usually, the festival is organised with pomp and gaiety, which is lacking this time due to the prevailing situation. This is a test for us. I urge you not to forget your social responsibility of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowding. People should keep washing their hands frequently," he said.

Ganesh festival is the biggest festival in Maharashtra wherein idols are consecrated in public places and at houses.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said he prayed to Lord Ganesh for good health and well being of everybody and for a "miracle" to rid the world of the virus.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 17:47 IST

