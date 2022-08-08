JUST IN
Truck hits Samajwadi Party leader's car, drags it for 500 m in Mainpuri: UP
Maharashtra: 169 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally rises to 1,009

Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,35,293, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active COVID-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day, he said.

There was no report of any death on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,931.

The recovery count has reached 7,22,936, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:49 IST

